12 favourite reactions to the UK’s new lockdown rules

After weeks of watching other countries impose strict sanctions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the UK finally followed suit, with the announcement of a minimum three-week-long lockdown.

People in UK will now only be allowed to leave home for limited purposes including shopping for necessities, PM says https://t.co/bTsoA3n6La — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 23, 2020

The previous weak guidelines had both confused people and been ignored by large numbers of them, leaving the general public effectively mingling as usual.

The new regulations are far less stringent than those in Italy, Spain and elsewhere, because there are several circumstances in which people are allowed to leave their homes without prior permission.

They are:

Shopping for necessities, as infrequently as possible. One form of exercise a day, such as walking, running or cycling – alone or with household members. To provide care for a vulnerable person or to obtain medical care for themselves. Travelling to and from work, if it is strictly necessary.

If you want to hear the actual words, here’s the Prime Minister’s statement.

The news came as something of a relief to many people, who have been following the infection and mortality statistics with growing alarm.

Needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one. Later than I'd like but let's hope this helps knock things on its head. Scary times indeed. Stay safe everyone ❤️ https://t.co/LIRbpTJmEp — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) March 23, 2020

We live in strange times. #lockdown is going to be pretty shite at first, but there you go. We’ll figure it out. Stay safe and hopeful shaggers x — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) March 23, 2020

Amongst the serious responses were a lot of jokes – a tried and tested release of stress.

I hope everyone enjoyed the speech that I should have made three weeks ago. #UKlockdown #lockdown — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 23, 2020

imagine walking to Lidl to get beans and getting tasered — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 23, 2020

we're on police enforced lockdown that can only be circumvented by saying "i'm going for a walk". — lockdown morley (@seanmorl) March 23, 2020

Me on phone to my mum: Do NOT go on the bus to the shops. If you need anything I will get it and drop you any essentials on your doorstep. Is there anything you really need? My mum: I would like some of those Fruit Pastille push up ice lollies if you can get them. FFS! — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 23, 2020

Joking aside, I'll be at my window during daylight hours and making notes in my jotter of anyone who infringes the rules. — Tiahowler Jon Von Biltawülf (@Biltawulf) March 23, 2020

"no, didn't you see me on tv? Daddy can't come and visit, no, not for weeks and weeks.. hold on, which one are you again?" pic.twitter.com/dwTSkczPN8 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 23, 2020

