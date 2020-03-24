People are giving Morrissey song titles and lyrics a self-isolation twist – 13 favourites

People have been giving Morrissey song titles and lyrics a self-isolation twist and #isolateMorrissey is a strong contender for our favourite hashtag of the week.

Here’s 13 of the very best, kicking off with the chap who started it (we think) David Quantick.

The First Of The Gang To Die #isolateMorrissey — David Quantick (@quantick) March 24, 2020

Girlfriend With Corona (I know, I know. it’s serious…) #isolateMorrissey — ⚫ Bod Notbod (@bodnotbod) March 24, 2020

There Is A Lad That Never Goes Out #isolateMorrissey — ⚫ Bod Notbod (@bodnotbod) March 24, 2020

“I would go out tonight, but I haven’t got a mask to wear” #isolateMorrissey — Sylvia (@sylvias_diary) March 24, 2020

Stockpilers of the World Unite #isolateMorrissey — Tim Ripley (@mrtimripley) March 24, 2020

Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want from Tesco #isolatemorrissey — Phoenicurus (@HarringayBirder) March 24, 2020

No one on the streets of London

No one on the streets of Birmingham #isolateMorrissey — Mike Bevan (@MikeBevan_RG) March 24, 2020

Covid is nice, and

Covid can stop you

From doing all the things in life you'd like to Mask me, mask me, mask me#isolateMorrissey — Euan Dyer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@euandyer) March 24, 2020

Everyday is like Sunday #IsolateMorrissey — Ray (@whenourfriends) March 24, 2020

Girlfriend With Corona

Meet Is Murder

Stockpilers Of The World Unite

Hands In Gloves

There Is A Nation That Never Goes Out#IsolateMorrissey — James McDermott (@jamesliammcd) March 24, 2020

There Is A Population That Never Goes Out #IsolateMorrissey — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) March 24, 2020

Disappointed to find that #isolateMorrissey is just puns on his song titles and not a formal request by the public — Werewolf2000ad (@Werewolf2000ad) March 24, 2020

