Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline turned out to be the perfect hand-washing song

Some songs, it seems, are just made for the coronavirus crisis, like M.C. Hammer’s Can’t Touch This, for example, or anything by The Cure.

Music legend Neil Diamond tweaked one of his biggest hits for the new circumstances, and shared the results on Twitter.

It was right there in front of us the whole time, and we didn’t see it. Of course, it went down brilliantly.

Music writer, David Wild, suggested another apt offering.

After weeks of enforced togetherness, it’s likely that Love on the Rocks is going to be the world’s new anthem.

