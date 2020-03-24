Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline turned out to be the perfect hand-washing song

Some songs, it seems, are just made for the coronavirus crisis, like M.C. Hammer’s Can’t Touch This, for example, or anything by The Cure.

Music legend Neil Diamond tweaked one of his biggest hits for the new circumstances, and shared the results on Twitter.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

It was right there in front of us the whole time, and we didn’t see it. Of course, it went down brilliantly.

I don't always listen to Neil Diamond but when I do I know it's going to be great. “Hands Washing Hands” pic.twitter.com/2H8O4KcUCF — Britgirl Explains The Universe & Everything In It (@MarieAnnUK) March 22, 2020

The quality Neil Diamond content you didn't know you needed. https://t.co/WdUHaJKudj — Flickytwit 🦄 (@flickytwit) March 22, 2020

Phew! Saw Neil diamond trending and thought the worse but he’s all good, thriving, and singing about washing those hands , wait how’s sweet Caroline doing??! pic.twitter.com/MrACU1Owii — Melissa 🥰 (@Mellovesyou22) March 22, 2020

Music writer, David Wild, suggested another apt offering.

Greatest @neildiamond song since "Brother Love's Socially Distanced Salvation Show." https://t.co/6HFzpaLaf2 — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) March 22, 2020

After weeks of enforced togetherness, it’s likely that Love on the Rocks is going to be the world’s new anthem.

