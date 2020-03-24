Forget Mike Ashley – this hilarious home gym sketch shows you can get fit without kit

The UK is now on lockdown, apart from when buying essentials, working if necessary, caring for someone, or taking exercise, and only essential businesses will remain open.

Mike Ashley thinks Sports Direct is an essential business and should be allowed to trade, because it helps the country stay fit and well, but nobody needs to buy fancy equipment – they can use the things around them.

This sketch from comedian Ignacio Lopez proves it.

People might be struggling with fitness while they’re stuck indoors so I’ve made a workout video to help out. If you like what I do, why not tip me a low-fat, high protein, vitamin coffee here: https://t.co/qkAeDlOxyk pic.twitter.com/p7IGYsJ4YX — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) March 22, 2020

That’s the kind of make do and mend spirit that the “Coronavirus is like the Blitz” brigade would be proud of, although we struggle to picture Godfrey Bloom doing Ignacio’s workout. Or Mike Ashley for that matter.

These people, however …they’ll be all over it like a virus on a public door handle.

Move over #JaneFonda1980sWorkout! https://t.co/sjOd0KlGxF — I'm a Gherkin short of a pickle Jar! (@AnyaSzczytowska) March 22, 2020

Can I use this as my new ringtone? #getinshapeyougottagetinshape Would certainly stand out in the office 😁 — The tech guy (@mkocziban) March 22, 2020

Thanks wise words for troubled times.

I’m not a guitarist but I do play keys… so quick question for the chest presses free weights; is it ok if I substitute guitars for pianos?

Thanks — karen b (@pinkskink) March 22, 2020

Yes, I would have used pianos myself but mine are in storage. 🙌🏼happy workout. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) March 22, 2020

If the Get In Shape song is already an earworm, you could be hearing it again, because this happened.

If it gets 20k views we'll release it 😂 — ANVILRECORDSLTD (@anvilrecordsltd) March 22, 2020

Never mind Joe Wicks – we should all be doing our PE lessons to this. In your face, Mike Ashley.

READ MORE

“Trying to get old people to stay in” is the funny but frustrating truth

Source Ignacio Lopez Image Ignacio Lopez