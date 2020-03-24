Dr Karl wins comeback of the week

We’ve always been a fan of Karl Kruszelnicki – or Dr Karl, as he’s better known – ever since we used to listen to the Aussie science boffin overnight on Radio 5 Live.

We only mention this because the great man just won comeback of the week.

‘What would they know,’ says soccrmum_00 who shared it over on Reddit.

Congratulations, Dr Karl!

‘Dr Karl is an absolute treasure.’ Captain_Phobos

And you can follow him on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Liam Gallagher singing ‘Champagne Soapernova’ is our favourite hand washing routine

READ MORE

This Italian guy insisting on going out for coffee is much needed light relief right now

Source Reddit u/soccermum_00