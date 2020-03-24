Dr Karl wins comeback of the week
We’ve always been a fan of Karl Kruszelnicki – or Dr Karl, as he’s better known – ever since we used to listen to the Aussie science boffin overnight on Radio 5 Live.
We only mention this because the great man just won comeback of the week.
‘What would they know,’ says soccrmum_00 who shared it over on Reddit.
Congratulations, Dr Karl!
‘Dr Karl is an absolute treasure.’ Captain_Phobos
And you can follow him on Twitter here.
Source Reddit u/soccermum_00