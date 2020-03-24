Allison Pearson says ‘made in China’ should be a ‘badge of shame’ after the coronavirus – only 5 replies you need

To the Daily Telegraph where columnist Allison Pearson is right up for Donald Trump’s penchant for calling coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’.

Because where there’s a global pandemic, there’s got to be a country to blame, and Pearson – like Trump – holds the Chinese personally responsible. The entire country, by the looks of it.

And these are the only 5 replies you need.