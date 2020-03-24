Allison Pearson says ‘made in China’ should be a ‘badge of shame’ after the coronavirus – only 5 replies you need

To the Daily Telegraph where columnist Allison Pearson is right up for Donald Trump’s penchant for calling coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’.

Because where there’s a global pandemic, there’s got to be a country to blame, and Pearson – like Trump – holds the Chinese personally responsible. The entire country, by the looks of it.

And these are the only 5 replies you need.

Allison Pearson helpfully reminds everyone that no matter how serious our situation gets, there is always time to be a xenophobic racist fucknugget.#CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/sgKN7wL3kC — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 24, 2020

Part of me thinks that when this is all over, we’ll be a better, kinder, nicer society. Then I remember there are small minded, petty, hateful, thick people like Allison Pearson in the world and I think maybe not. https://t.co/brCuMqCyHa — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 24, 2020

After this, let there be no more means for Allison Pearson to continue to spew their utter xenophobic bollocks. Let this be their swansong and be heard from no more. Let the people of Britain see her and those of her ilk as the shameful bigots they and their platforms truly are. pic.twitter.com/zwHYFaWb0x — Andrew Parnall – The Original DontBrexitFixit (@dontbrexitfixit) March 24, 2020

Imagine being Allison Pearson and tweeting this. From your iPhone. pic.twitter.com/G6Yt0a8e1s — Ian Harris #StayTheFuckHome (@biscuitsgod) March 24, 2020

Let Allison Pearson be a badge of shame — •• (@agirlcalledlina) March 23, 2020