VIDEO OF THE DAY: Watch Spanish police entertaining families on coronavirus lockdown

Police officers in Mallorca Spain have been singing to residents confined to their homes under a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak

One resident of the town of Algaida, Heidi Friedenberger, filmed the cops emerging from their car, leading a sing-song as neighbours watched on.

Ni andalucía ni valencia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TkctveMUkM — Ada Jo. March (@adamarch83) March 21, 2020

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

The police in Mallorca. Not what you expect ❤️ https://t.co/cXngsGYlOO — sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) March 22, 2020

Spaniards are just different. The policia rock up to enforce the lockdown… Their own way. https://t.co/5dvLqMz5NU — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 22, 2020

I LOVE THIS. This is the human spirit. https://t.co/HoJUBpTy3U — Victoria Stilwell (@VictoriaS) March 22, 2020

Sometimes… there is a little levity 🙂 https://t.co/IQMom7UX2b — My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) (@MyNameIsByf) March 22, 2020

