VIDEO OF THE DAY: Watch Spanish police entertaining families on coronavirus lockdown
Police officers in Mallorca Spain have been singing to residents confined to their homes under a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak
One resident of the town of Algaida, Heidi Friedenberger, filmed the cops emerging from their car, leading a sing-song as neighbours watched on.
Ni andalucía ni valencia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TkctveMUkM
— Ada Jo. March (@adamarch83) March 21, 2020
And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.
The police in Mallorca. Not what you expect ❤️ https://t.co/cXngsGYlOO
— sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) March 22, 2020
Spaniards are just different.
The policia rock up to enforce the lockdown… Their own way. https://t.co/5dvLqMz5NU
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 22, 2020
I LOVE THIS. This is the human spirit. https://t.co/HoJUBpTy3U
— Victoria Stilwell (@VictoriaS) March 22, 2020
Sometimes… there is a little levity 🙂 https://t.co/IQMom7UX2b
— My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) (@MyNameIsByf) March 22, 2020
Source @adamarch83