VIDEO OF THE DAY: Watch Spanish police entertaining families on coronavirus lockdown

Police officers in Mallorca Spain have been singing to residents confined to their homes under a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak

One resident of the town of Algaida, Heidi Friedenberger, filmed the cops emerging from their car, leading a sing-song as neighbours watched on.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Source @adamarch83