This woman’s epic conference call fail is a salutary lesson never to take your laptop to the bathroom
You’ve probably had a few nightmare conference calls in the past and, let’s face it, you’re probably going to have a few more in the next few weeks and months.
But you’ve surely never suffered a conference call fail quite as cringeworthy and just plain awful as this one.
When working from home goes wrong 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yd3mPdkf6Y
— Baby Goat🐐 #NoDaysOff🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Blayofficial) March 21, 2020
NOOOO!!!!
the closest thing to this that happened to me is I forgot I was sharing my screen until someone told me they could see me browsing my wish list on amazon
— sam (@samdnte) March 22, 2020
imagine if she forgot to mute
— sam (@samdnte) March 22, 2020
She just got do all the meetings from the toilet now
— Colin Kaepernigga Jr. (@_Natrone410) March 22, 2020
“Poor jennifer” and “i seen nothing” ARE SENDING ME 😂😂😂😂
— Janae (@naesoboojee) March 22, 2020
The way all the women in the group were like 😬😳 and the ONE man was like 😀
— sweet, technological baby with a magic bag (@bryttanybee) March 22, 2020
I been dying laughing for like 4 minutes straight….look at EVERYONE'S reaction one by one with the vid on loop….I really needed that laugh today
— PepperBae (@KushAndOatmeal) March 22, 2020
