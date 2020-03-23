This plague doctor in the background was an oddly welcome distraction from the news

The news took an unexpected turn recently, during a broadcast about the coronavirus pandemic by the BBC’s Helena Wilkinson, when someone wandered into shot wearing the mask of a plague doctor.

It seemed depressingly apt, but people still enjoyed the distraction.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

It caused historian Dr Phil Weir to suggest this link.


Which makes perfect sense, because …

Source Chris Smith Image BBC News