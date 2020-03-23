This Italian guy insisting on going out for coffee is much needed light relief right now

This Italian man really, really wants to go out for a coffee and where he ends up is some much needed comic relief right now.

Some much needed comic relief through these dark times. This man in Italy insists on going out to get coffee. Watch the video to see where he goes 😂 pic.twitter.com/4qV6pGJUgn — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) March 21, 2020

Bellisimo!

That is an instant classic! — greg (@DaulMcm) March 21, 2020

My 81 yo dad is from Sicily. I can see him doing this to my mother. She wouldn’t laugh though. — Nick Cultrara (@bflony66) March 21, 2020

H/T @Pismo_B Source @GrowingUpItalia