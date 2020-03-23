Simply 23 tweets that will be instantly relatable to anyone homeschooling right now
1.
Good luck if you’re #homeschooling today. My 4 year old just asked to see the lunch menu.
— Tamsin Winter (@MsWinterTweets) March 23, 2020
2.
Today’s #homeschooling plan was finished by my 7 year old 😂 can you guess which times she filled in? pic.twitter.com/NLjsJjXSJ2
— Zoe (@zoehanson1) March 23, 2020
3.
Home schooling is going pretty well, actually. 1hr 40mins in – lesson one I learnt how to plait my daughter’s hair and now we’re watching Gary Neville’s Soccerbox
— Elis James (@elisjames) March 23, 2020
4.
If you see my kids locked outside the house mind your own business, we are having a fire drill #Homeschooling
— Joe Denly (@joed1986) March 23, 2020
5.
Break time. #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/jWsSAVYEx2
— Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) March 23, 2020
6.
Day 1 of homeschooling #schoolclosuresuk pic.twitter.com/LZevyznMiW
— Andy Kent (@AndyCKent) March 19, 2020
7.
One of the mums on our what's app group has already designated today an inset day #HomeSchooling
— Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) March 23, 2020
8.
10am and Fianna is suspended#homeschooling
— Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) March 23, 2020
9.
My sister’s first day of #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/ecU1UVbpjQ
— Rob Anzalone (@RobAnzalone) March 16, 2020
10.
Homeschooling is hard. I walked away for one minute. #TrueStory pic.twitter.com/Jaf1thgs6t
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 19, 2020
11.
Homeschooling day 1: trying to get this kid transferred out of my class.
— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) March 17, 2020
12.
Been homeschooling your kid for 3 days… and now you realize the teacher was telling the truth about em.
— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 19, 2020
13.
I’m about to tell my 3 teenagers their P.E lesson consists of vacuuming, loo cleaning and laundry. Wish me luck! #homeschooling
— Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) March 23, 2020
14.
#homeschooling update:
Attempts at maths abandoned.
We are listenening to Mr Brightside on loop and jumping around.
— Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) March 23, 2020
15.
Here is my toddler homeschooling schedule. Any questions?
8-10am: frozen
10-12pm: frozen 2
*lunch*
1-3: frozen
3-5:frozen 2
*dinner*
6-8pm: frozen
*bed*
— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) March 16, 2020
16.
Ahh that’s why it’s called ‘break time’. It’s the last possible moment you throw them outside for a play just before they break you. #HomeSchooling
— Jason Manford (@JasonManford) March 23, 2020
17.
telling my 6 year old about homeschooling for the next couple months and he asked if i had to do that when i was a kid and i said no and then he asked if chairs were even invented yet, so i think the first thing we’ll study is his fucking attitude.
— my name is no. (@om_eye_goodness) March 16, 2020
18.
The look of 3 lads who had in their heads they would be playing fortnite for 6 months and then realised their mother is a teacher ! 😂 poor little buggers I almost feel sorry for them ! #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/9tMhjerXqq
— chris knight (@knighterhere2) March 23, 2020
19.
homeschooling during quarantine be like pic.twitter.com/76rQt29CLV
— MAMA SHOCKS (@mikaylashocks) March 20, 2020
20.
#Homeschooling / #WorkFromHome Day 1 . Biggest takeaway so far, my son’s teacher needs a raise. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/UHDliyEaBi
— Lindsey C (@lilDnD) March 16, 2020
21.
Our homeschooling curriculum includes: Honors Laundry and AP Vaccumming.
— The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) March 16, 2020
22.
Homeschooling is going well. Two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.
— 👌🏼MAV™ ✈🇺🇸 (@petemitchellmav) March 18, 2020
23.
Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week.
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 16, 2020