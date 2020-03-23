Simply 23 tweets that will be instantly relatable to anyone homeschooling right now

1.

Good luck if you’re #homeschooling today. My 4 year old just asked to see the lunch menu. — Tamsin Winter (@MsWinterTweets) March 23, 2020

Today’s #homeschooling plan was finished by my 7 year old 😂 can you guess which times she filled in? pic.twitter.com/NLjsJjXSJ2 — Zoe (@zoehanson1) March 23, 2020

Home schooling is going pretty well, actually. 1hr 40mins in – lesson one I learnt how to plait my daughter’s hair and now we’re watching Gary Neville’s Soccerbox — Elis James (@elisjames) March 23, 2020

If you see my kids locked outside the house mind your own business, we are having a fire drill #Homeschooling — Joe Denly (@joed1986) March 23, 2020

One of the mums on our what's app group has already designated today an inset day #HomeSchooling — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) March 23, 2020

10am and Fianna is suspended#homeschooling — Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) March 23, 2020

10.

Homeschooling is hard. I walked away for one minute. #TrueStory pic.twitter.com/Jaf1thgs6t — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 19, 2020

Homeschooling day 1: trying to get this kid transferred out of my class. — OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) March 17, 2020

Been homeschooling your kid for 3 days… and now you realize the teacher was telling the truth about em. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 19, 2020

I’m about to tell my 3 teenagers their P.E lesson consists of vacuuming, loo cleaning and laundry. Wish me luck! #homeschooling — Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) March 23, 2020

#homeschooling update: Attempts at maths abandoned. We are listenening to Mr Brightside on loop and jumping around. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) March 23, 2020

Here is my toddler homeschooling schedule. Any questions? 8-10am: frozen

10-12pm: frozen 2

*lunch*

1-3: frozen

3-5:frozen 2

*dinner*

6-8pm: frozen

*bed* — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) March 16, 2020

Ahh that’s why it’s called ‘break time’. It’s the last possible moment you throw them outside for a play just before they break you. #HomeSchooling — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) March 23, 2020

telling my 6 year old about homeschooling for the next couple months and he asked if i had to do that when i was a kid and i said no and then he asked if chairs were even invented yet, so i think the first thing we’ll study is his fucking attitude. — my name is no. (@om_eye_goodness) March 16, 2020

The look of 3 lads who had in their heads they would be playing fortnite for 6 months and then realised their mother is a teacher ! 😂 poor little buggers I almost feel sorry for them ! #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/9tMhjerXqq — chris knight (@knighterhere2) March 23, 2020

homeschooling during quarantine be like pic.twitter.com/76rQt29CLV — MAMA SHOCKS (@mikaylashocks) March 20, 2020

Our homeschooling curriculum includes: Honors Laundry and AP Vaccumming. — The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) March 16, 2020

Homeschooling is going well. Two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job. — 👌🏼MAV™ ✈🇺🇸 (@petemitchellmav) March 18, 2020

