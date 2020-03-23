Michael Spicer has news about a deadly contagion – no, not that one

We’re used to seeing Michael Spicer give futile instructions from the room next door, or demonstrate how James Bond might behave if he were Matt Hancock, as well as in many other hilarious performances.

It’s no exaggeration to say that he’s a firm favourite on Twitter, but this performance showed how unpleasant he could be, if he were to contract a very deadly illness – “T0553R”.

We knew he had acting skills, but we didn’t know they were so utterly convincing. It just shows, that anyone can be susceptible to T0553R.

The transformation was shown a lot of love.

We'll get through this, if we spend the next 18 months being nice to each other and taking out our frustrations on Dominic Cummings alone – he's earned it. Thanks @MrMichaelSpicer https://t.co/mZz6OlOWv5 — Will Austin (@WillAustin1964) March 21, 2020

Dude. That's art. 👌 — Rufus Hound 🌨 (@RufusHound) March 21, 2020

Journalist Poorna Bell had a really important question …

Was it like method acting and you went too far into the character and needed to be reintroduced into society like a feral cat? — Poorna Bell (@poornabell) March 20, 2020

to which there was only one suitable response.

I’ll tell you when it’s my best interests to do so. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 20, 2020

