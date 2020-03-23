A Melbourne Zoo worker made their live broadcast absolutely fabulous with his fan dance

A zookeeper named Adam has gone viral after spicing up Melbourne Zoo’s live broadcast from the giraffe enclosure.

We’re not sure why he did it, but we’re glad he did and so are the many people unable to see the animals in real life while the zoo has been restricting visitors to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

We feel bad for the people passing by on the other side of the fence, not realising just what a show they were missing.

Facebook users flocked to ABC’s clip to comment on Adam’s performance.

Satomi Kitty Goh asked what we were all wondering.

“When’s the next show?”

