Liam Gallagher singing ‘Champagne Soapernova’ is our favourite hand washing routine

There’s been no shortage of ‘happy birthday’ alternatives but this one, by Liam Gallagher, is a bit special.

Back by popular demand here’s champagne SOAPERNOVA thank you all for washing and I’ll see you down the road LG x pic.twitter.com/omk9Fr7OSk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Keep wishing your hands, folks!

Don't forget to wash your hands after tweeting this — Nameless (@nameless_nm) March 21, 2020

Shit yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

enough for today liam, you gave us a lot of content now you can finally rest — (@niallsinmyheart) March 21, 2020

Ha ha is that your polite way of saying fuck off if so I hear ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

