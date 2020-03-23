Liam Gallagher singing ‘Champagne Soapernova’ is our favourite hand washing routine
There’s been no shortage of ‘happy birthday’ alternatives but this one, by Liam Gallagher, is a bit special.
Back by popular demand here’s champagne SOAPERNOVA thank you all for washing and I’ll see you down the road LG x pic.twitter.com/omk9Fr7OSk
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020
Keep wishing your hands, folks!
Don't forget to wash your hands after tweeting this
— Nameless (@nameless_nm) March 21, 2020
Shit yeah
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020
enough for today liam, you gave us a lot of content now you can finally rest
— (@niallsinmyheart) March 21, 2020
Ha ha is that your polite way of saying fuck off if so I hear ya
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020
