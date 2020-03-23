19 of the funniest takes on life in a pandemic

The phrase “That escalated quickly” may end up being the motto for 2020, with the government’s measures ramping up every time people have had a few days of moaning at them to ramp things up.

The amount of coronavirus, quarantine and hoarding jokes has increased in the same exponential fashion, with other jokes now as rare as a 12-pack of Charmin.

We know the crisis isn’t funny – but these are.

1.

Unfortunate that the guy who drove a JCB with Get Brexit Done written on it through a polystyrene wall has decided that a life or death pandemic is the time for nuanced messaging — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) March 22, 2020

2.

I measure two metres if anyone wants to use me? #KeepYourDistance — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 22, 2020

3.

regret to announce the government is going ahead with international palm lick handshake day — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) March 20, 2020

3.

Spare a thought for those who have been leading a double life and now have to choose which partner to isolate with. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 22, 2020

4.

I’ve either finally tipped over the edge or I just heard a fucking ice cream van. No one wants a Mr Whippy, Darren. Read the fucking room. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 20, 2020

5.

Just bought some of that toilet paper to see what all the fuss is about. — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) March 19, 2020

6.

Well done, coronavirus; I never would have guessed that I could still be grounded at age 36. — Michael, Quarantine Edition 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) March 19, 2020

7.

We’re all having to work with the kids running around us and pulling faces. Rishi Sunak has done very well to remain statesmanlike while Boris tugs at his arm and says he needs a wee-wee — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT MARCH 19TH!' (@greg_jenner) March 20, 2020

8.

Live scenes as coronavirus forces retired doctors back into work: pic.twitter.com/MK6uTvSc5M — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 20, 2020

9.

You know everything is going to fuck when the tories start doing decent things — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 20, 2020

10.