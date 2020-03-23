From the sublime to the ridiculous – our 23 favourite Awfully British Mum Sayings

As Sunday was Mother’s Day, people have been sharing the quaint sayings their mums use or used.

Well, alright, some were quaint, some were downright threatening, but we know they didn’t mean it.

This is what started it all.

As its Mother's day and we love our English, Northern Irish, Scottish,Welsh Mums, Lets hear the words that strike fear from their lovely mouths.

Lets play#AwfullyBritishMumSayings

These were our favourites.

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings

Always wear clean underwear just in case you get hit by a bus. — Dixie Wrecked (@bookilyworm) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings

"Wait till your Dad gets home from work!!".

* lies in bed, shitting yourself for his return *

My Dad comes home.. Nothing. Mum never grassed us up 😂💜 — 🤘𝕸𝖆𝖙 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖓𝖊𝖉🤘 (@MaidenWatford) March 22, 2020

If your friend jumped off a cliff would you do it too? #AwfullyBritishMumSayings — Adrian Lui (@adrianlui) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings “What did your last slave die of? Do you know what, I’ll do it myself!” — Lee Gilb (@Lee_GiIb) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings Sitting that close to the telly will make your eyes go square — Sam Goodman (@SamGoodman990) March 22, 2020

If the wind changes your face will stay like that #AwfullyBritishMumSayings — Kenneth Reading (@KennethReading) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings

Wash behind your ears else you'll grow potatoes — Robert Adam (@Robadam69) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings As Long As You’re Under My Roof, You’ll Live By My Rules pic.twitter.com/3gBPQ12VHF — Linzi B 🐝 (@loopyblonde) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings

If you fall off and break your leg

Don’t come running to me — brenda (@brendaanne66) March 22, 2020

#AwfullyBritishMumSayings

Take your coat off or you'll not feel the benefit when you go out side! — tis me. Nic (@tismenic70) March 22, 2020

