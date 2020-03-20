This self-isolation advice takes a darkly comic turn
The very funny Arena Flowers account is a constant delight, with such zingers as these:
BREAKING NEWS: pic.twitter.com/7fWNJmzA28
— Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) July 3, 2019
We're living in a brave new world. pic.twitter.com/LnFFs1Vr9t
— Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) July 21, 2014
With their finger on the pulse of events, it’s no surprise that they’ve weighed in on the coronavirus pandemic with some timely advice on coping with self-isolation.
Well, that escalated quickly.
The advice was very well received.
I heart Arena Flowers. PS They also do flowers. https://t.co/6hdCC2XH97
— Cromerty York – Voiceover & Voice Actor🎙️ (@Cromerty) March 19, 2020
Some top tips 😆 https://t.co/JtnX3msILx
— Joanne Lamb – Award Winning Voice Over (@JoanneLambVO) March 18, 2020
There was also some sympathy for Colin.
Poor Colin.
Such potential. https://t.co/CxOZte3vlG
— Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) March 18, 2020
— ᴴᵃʳʳʸ ᴹᵒʳʳⁱˢ (@hakk) March 18, 2020
Then this happened.
Just happy knowing I died bringing someone sweet, juicy joy
— Colin (@Tunrip) March 19, 2020
So that’s all right then.
