This self-isolation advice takes a darkly comic turn

The very funny Arena Flowers account is a constant delight, with such zingers as these:

With their finger on the pulse of events, it’s no surprise that they’ve weighed in on the coronavirus pandemic with some timely advice on coping with self-isolation.

Well, that escalated quickly.

The advice was very well received.

There was also some sympathy for Colin.

Then this happened.

So that’s all right then.

READ MORE

This list of things to enjoy while you’re single gets a bit weird

Source Arena Flowers Image Arena Flowers, @hambourine on Unsplash