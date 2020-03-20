This coronavirus version of Bohemian Rhapsody is very funny and so well done
Our thanks to comedian @danajaybein who has given the lyrics of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody a coronavirus makeover and it's clever, funny, and it's got an important message as well.
I've lost my mind.
I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody:
Is this a sore throat?
Is this just allergies?
Caught in a lockdown
No escape from reality.
Don’t touch your eyes
Just hand sanitize quicklyyyyy
I’m just a poor boy, no job security
Because of easy spread, even though
washed your hands, laying low
I look out the window, the curve doesn’t look flatter to me, to me
mama, just killed a man
i didn’t stay inside in bed
I walked by him, now he’s dead
mama, life was so much fun
but now I’ve caught this unforgiving plague
mama, oooooh
didn’t mean to make them die
if I’m not back to work this time tomorrow
carry on, carry on as if people didn’t matter
oo late, my time has come
sends shivers down my spine
body’s aching all the time
goodbye everybody, I’ve got the flu
gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
mama, oooooh
I don’t wanna die
I sometimes wish I never went out at all
I see a little silhouette of a man
what a douche, what a douche
did he even wash his hands though
security is tightening
very very frightening me
Gotta lay low (gotta lay low)
Gotta lay low (gotta lay low)
Gotta lay low masturbate
Masturbate O O O O
I’m just a poor boy, facing mortality
HE’S JUST A POOR BOY FACING MORTALITY
spare him his life from this monstrosity
Touch your face, wash your hands, will you wash your hands?
BISMILLAH NO WE WILL NOT WASH OUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS!)
BISMILLAH NO WE WILL NOT WASH OUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS)
BISMILLAH WE WILL NOT WASH YOUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS!)
WASH YOUR HANDS! (never, never, never wash your hands oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)
No no no no no
Oh mama mia, mia (mama mia wash your hands!)
COVID-19 has a sickness put aside for me, for me
So you think you can stop me and just shake my hand?
So you think we can hang out and not break our plans?
Oh baby, can’t do this with me, baby,
Just gotta stay home, just gotta stay home with my fever
oooooh
Curving can get flatter
Anyone can see
Curving can get flatter
Curving can get flatter, you’ll see
Just look out your windows….
FLATTEN THE CURVE
It’s a hit!
And here are our favourite responses.
Alright, now who can we get to actually turn this into a real cover? I sense a viral video sensation.
— Michelle Elfant (@michelledanzig) March 18, 2020
… Okay I had to #CoronaVirusRhapsody pic.twitter.com/1j2pkKncij
— 🔥I’m Gonna Rock It!!🤘 (@RoAnnaSylver) March 18, 2020
Lyrics too good not to sing out loud 😅 pic.twitter.com/o0z28U90oT
— Yang L (@why_lei) March 19, 2020
