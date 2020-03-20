This coronavirus version of Bohemian Rhapsody is very funny and so well done

Our thanks to comedian @danajaybein who has given the lyrics of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody a coronavirus makeover and it’s clever, funny, and it’s got an important message as well.

It’s a hit!

And here are our favourite responses.

READ MORE

Joe Lycett and friends just took down that Hollywood version of Imagine and it’s 10/10 (and a bit NSFW)