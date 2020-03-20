This coronavirus version of Bohemian Rhapsody is very funny and so well done

Our thanks to comedian @danajaybein who has given the lyrics of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody a coronavirus makeover and it’s clever, funny, and it’s got an important message as well.

I've lost my mind. I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody: Is this a sore throat?

Is this just allergies?

Caught in a lockdown

No escape from reality. — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

Don’t touch your eyes

Just hand sanitize quicklyyyyy

I’m just a poor boy, no job security

Because of easy spread, even though

washed your hands, laying low

I look out the window, the curve doesn’t look flatter to me, to me — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

mama, just killed a man

i didn’t stay inside in bed

I walked by him, now he’s dead

mama, life was so much fun

but now I’ve caught this unforgiving plague — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

mama, oooooh

didn’t mean to make them die

if I’m not back to work this time tomorrow

carry on, carry on as if people didn’t matter — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

oo late, my time has come

sends shivers down my spine

body’s aching all the time

goodbye everybody, I’ve got the flu

gotta leave you all behind and face the truth — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

mama, oooooh

I don’t wanna die

I sometimes wish I never went out at all — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

I see a little silhouette of a man

what a douche, what a douche

did he even wash his hands though

security is tightening

very very frightening me

Gotta lay low (gotta lay low)

Gotta lay low (gotta lay low)

Gotta lay low masturbate

Masturbate O O O O — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

I’m just a poor boy, facing mortality

HE’S JUST A POOR BOY FACING MORTALITY

spare him his life from this monstrosity — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

Touch your face, wash your hands, will you wash your hands?

BISMILLAH NO WE WILL NOT WASH OUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS!)

BISMILLAH NO WE WILL NOT WASH OUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS) — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

BISMILLAH WE WILL NOT WASH YOUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS!)

WASH YOUR HANDS! (never, never, never wash your hands oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

No no no no no

Oh mama mia, mia (mama mia wash your hands!)

COVID-19 has a sickness put aside for me, for me — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

So you think you can stop me and just shake my hand?

So you think we can hang out and not break our plans?

Oh baby, can’t do this with me, baby,

Just gotta stay home, just gotta stay home with my fever — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

oooooh Curving can get flatter

Anyone can see

Curving can get flatter

Curving can get flatter, you’ll see Just look out your windows…. FLATTEN THE CURVE — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

It’s a hit!

And here are our favourite responses.

Here's what I gothttps://t.co/RbsmsanyGx — Aaron Bailey (@aaroncbailey) March 19, 2020

https://t.co/ZEzZnsRCen round 2. My buddies first time seeing it… https://t.co/qm7mdwh3aZ — Aaron Bailey (@aaroncbailey) March 19, 2020

Alright, now who can we get to actually turn this into a real cover? I sense a viral video sensation. — Michelle Elfant (@michelledanzig) March 18, 2020

Lyrics too good not to sing out loud 😅 pic.twitter.com/o0z28U90oT — Yang L (@why_lei) March 19, 2020

