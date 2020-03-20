These 7 ways people are responding to coronavirus made us smile

As the nation – and the world – tries to adjust to the ‘new normal’ of coronavirus, some of the ways people are responding are especially inventive. And funny.

Some of these are more serious than others, obviously, but they all made us feel better.

1.

(via Reddit u/AceLeader2998)

2.



(via Reddit u/dgroove8)

3.

4.

Immune system boost… on the hour every hour. #TriedAndTested pic.twitter.com/aH8vD1eCvQ — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 19, 2020

5.

6.

I found this funny at my local Tesco this morning. It proves my point on how THICK people are…#CoronaCrisis #StopHoarding #stopstockpiling #blanketyblank pic.twitter.com/vTCn2nnc4K — Peter (@SebastianRose_) March 20, 2020

7.

Reader of @theipaper, Dave Gunn, from Ruddington, Notts, writes: "The following was pinned to this morning’s i as it popped through the letterbox." pic.twitter.com/gVw9FenWEe — Oly Duff (@olyduff) March 20, 2020

