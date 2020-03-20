Simply 7 ways people are responding to coronavirus that made us smile today
As the nation – and the world – tries to adjust to the ‘new normal’ of coronavirus, some of the ways people are responding are especially inventive. And funny.
Some of these are more serious than others, obviously, but they all made us feel better.
1. This care home
Need something to smile about today?
A care home in has recreated Hungry Hippos with its residents to help “lift morale” 🦛
Share to pass on the smile.#InternationalDayOfHappiness | #CoronaCrisis
— Lauren Clarke (@rensyclarke) March 20, 2020
2. These dads
3. This tennis player
Home gym. Genius. 💪👌👏 🏃♂️ 🏃♀️ #stayhomechallenge
pic.twitter.com/9fjY1qshai
— judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 17, 2020
4. This chap
Immune system boost… on the hour every hour. #TriedAndTested pic.twitter.com/aH8vD1eCvQ
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 19, 2020
5. These guys
Hamsteraars at this moment #CoronaCrisis pic.twitter.com/0ooU61QPaY
— Simon Van Houdt (@SimonVHoudt) March 20, 2020
6. This ‘archaeologist’
7. And this lovely act of kindness
Reader of @theipaper, Dave Gunn, from Ruddington, Notts, writes:
"The following was pinned to this morning’s i as it popped through the letterbox." pic.twitter.com/gVw9FenWEe
— Oly Duff (@olyduff) March 20, 2020
READ MORE
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have updated “The Plan” from Shaun of the Dead – and it’s perfect