Simply 7 ways people are responding to coronavirus that made us smile today

As the nation – and the world – tries to adjust to the ‘new normal’ of coronavirus, some of the ways people are responding are especially inventive. And funny.

Some of these are more serious than others, obviously, but they all made us feel better.

1. This care home

Need something to smile about today? A care home in has recreated Hungry Hippos with its residents to help “lift morale” 🦛 Share to pass on the smile.#InternationalDayOfHappiness | #CoronaCrisis pic.twitter.com/CiUYzKKq9K — Lauren Clarke (@rensyclarke) March 20, 2020

2. These dads



(via Reddit u/dgroove8)

3. This tennis player

4. This chap

Immune system boost… on the hour every hour. #TriedAndTested pic.twitter.com/aH8vD1eCvQ — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 19, 2020

5. These guys

6. This ‘archaeologist’

(via Reddit u/AceLeader2998)

7. And this lovely act of kindness

Reader of @theipaper, Dave Gunn, from Ruddington, Notts, writes: "The following was pinned to this morning’s i as it popped through the letterbox." pic.twitter.com/gVw9FenWEe — Oly Duff (@olyduff) March 20, 2020

