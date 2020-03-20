Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have updated “The Plan” from Shaun of the Dead – and it’s perfect

For some reason, there’s been a lot of talk about Simon Pegg and Nick Frost‘s masterpiece, ‘Shaun of the Dead’ recently. We can’t imagine why – unless it’s because it’s about a deadly infection that passes rapidly between citizens, turning the UK into a dystopian nightmare.

Yeah, it’s probably that. Anyway, a lot of people have been invoking “the plan” – this plan, in fact.

The only problem with that is that going to the pub is just about the worst thing to do, with the coronavirus crisis in full flow – apart from holding a face-touching festival in a confined space with 1000 attendees and no running water.

Luckily, there’s a new plan, and it comes straight from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, so it must be trustworthy.

If only the government’s updates could be that clear. The clip was shared to Twitter.

A public service announcement from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost ❤️ https://t.co/4T0Aze0hxE — Pegg News (@simonpegg) March 19, 2020

The film’s director, Edgar Wright, reinforced the message.

On second thoughts: Don’t Go To The Winchester… x https://t.co/VQQARL5vBn — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 19, 2020

This is what other people thought of the new information.

Highlight of the day https://t.co/R3DFGtatZH — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) March 19, 2020

Well this is amazinghttps://t.co/fxlU4Z6VI7 — Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) March 19, 2020

I mean, obviously it had to be donepic.twitter.com/qjOyAUHA2X — Rebecca L Coates (@bexin2d) March 19, 2020

OMFG this is amazing!!! https://t.co/dvqDsoiAcY — Daniel Emery (@DemeryUK) March 19, 2020

Now – did we all remember to buy Cornettos?

READ MORE

Dylan Moran’s Shaun of the Dead Q&A went viral 15 years later because he didn’t take it entirely seriously

Source YouTube Image YouTube, YouTube