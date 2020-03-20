Question Time aired without an audience and it’s the one thing coronavirus made better

BBC1’s Question Time was radically different on Thursday night. Not only was it given a primetime slot, it also went ahead without an audience because of coronavirus.

The guests also sat further apart because of social distancing.

And it turns out we’ve finally found something that coronavirus is good for. Making Question Time better.

I think #bbcqt may have stumbled on a future format.

No audience, no applause, no playing to the crowd, no grandstanding. Just detailed discussion about important stuff. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 19, 2020

*whispers it* #bbcqt is better without a live audience. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 19, 2020

A radical experiment on #bbcqt with relevant, expert people discussing an issue for an hour, without a baying audience. Who knows – could this be the future of television? — Roger Mosey (@rogermosey) March 19, 2020

Question Time just isn't the same without a carefully selected audience of right wing fucknuggets. #bbcqt — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 19, 2020

If Question Time dumped the audience for good I’d actually watch it. Massive improvement. — India Knight (@indiaknight) March 19, 2020

Just in case you missed it (what were you thinking?) here’s a clip from last night’s show.

“The governments done the least for the people who need help the most”@AndyBurnhamGM says it is hardest for those in 'low paid or insecure work' to follow government advice on the coronavirus. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/EthzaUIOS4 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 19, 2020

To conclude …

Witless, old Question Time < thoughtful, socially distanced Question Time pic.twitter.com/NkDOfrxoXZ — Tom Williams (@tomwilliamsisme) March 19, 2020

Image Twitter @tomwilliamsisme