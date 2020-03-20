Parents working from home are sharing the exploits of their “co-workers” – the 22 funniest

Everywhere the Covid-19 virus has taken hold, people are being asked to work from home, which means goodbye 10:30 snack trolley, hello answering a million questions about how tall the Marshmallow Man is and who’s the best Star Wars character, because you now share your “office” with the kids.

If you don’t already, you will once the schools close to almost all children on Friday afternoon.

Writer Shannon Dingle has been on the parenting-working-from-home merry-go-round, and she decided to have a bit of fun with it.

Tell us about a young child but say “my co-worker” or “my friend’s co-worker” instead of their name. (Because, you know, this is reality now for some of us.) Ex: My co-worker asked for yogurt and is now crying because I gave her yogurt. — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) March 18, 2020

To be fair, that sounds exactly like Karen from HR. Here are some of our favourite responses; there are a lot of farts.

1.

My co-worker just got angry at some plastic toast and is now asleep. I think he's shat himself too. 🙁 https://t.co/pHTuTY8I9B — cluedont (@cluedont) March 19, 2020

2.

This morning my coworker

* Yelled “WHALE”

* Dove on top of me

* Said “you’re lucky my blow hole is pointing the right way

* and FARTED She’s so lucky there’s no HR dept — Al Cabron (@morefromalan) March 19, 2020

3.

My coworkers are running around the office hooting and pretending to be owls 🦉when I said, “hello, little owls,” one of my coworkers sneered and said, “owls can’t talk.” — Elizabeth Adams (@wc_lizzy) March 18, 2020

4.

My coworker hit my other coworker in the head with a sword. — Caitlyn Carlson (@carlson_cait) March 18, 2020

5.

My coworker called me over to see his headstand progress and farted in my face — Helen Leighton-Fry (@HelsFry) March 18, 2020

6.

I attempted to bribe my co-workers with Twix bars to stay quite while I was on my first conference call of the day. Both co-workers accepted said bars and proceeded to scream at each other during my entire conference call. — Jacob (@Mag_Fhloinn) March 18, 2020

7.

my co-worker (who is NOT the dog) licked me while I was on camera to get my attention and also as a joke. — Abby Norman (@abbynormansays) March 18, 2020

8.

My co-worker keeps trying to steal my computer while shouting "I want do business!" — Mike Bebernes (@mikebebernes) March 18, 2020

9.

My sister’s co-worker took a bite out a lunch sandwich and then sobbed because it was no longer whole like her siblings’ — Katie Botkin (@khbotkin) March 18, 2020

10.

My coworkers got into a screaming fight over a single Lego piece. — A. Schindler (@RegencyKnitter) March 18, 2020

11.