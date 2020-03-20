Joe Lycett and friends just took down that Hollywood version of Imagine and it’s 10/10 (and a bit NSFW)

You can’t fail to have missed that celebrity version of Imagine featuring Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams and a whole bunch of other people who really should have known better.

Hard to belive we know, but something good has come out of it. It HAS!

Because Joe Lycett, sorry, Hugo Boss and comedy friends have done their own version, but with a mildly NSFW twist and it’s brilliant.

It’s a hit!

This person didn’t like it, which made us like it even more.

READ MORE

Bad day? This compilation of Sean Bean saying ‘bastard’ will help

AND STILL MORE

Joe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss to right a wrong and we really like his style

Source Twitter @joelycett