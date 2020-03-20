Joe Lycett and friends just took down that Hollywood version of Imagine and it’s 10/10 (and a bit NSFW)

You can’t fail to have missed that celebrity version of Imagine featuring Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams and a whole bunch of other people who really should have known better.

Oh god just give some money to food banks you narcissists https://t.co/kFzsBXbYv5 — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) March 19, 2020

Hard to belive we know, but something good has come out of it. It HAS!

Because Joe Lycett, sorry, Hugo Boss and comedy friends have done their own version, but with a mildly NSFW twist and it’s brilliant.

Made a video with some friends pic.twitter.com/12DV9DU1Ep — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 19, 2020

It’s a hit!

BastAid — Dom (@DomJJS) March 19, 2020

The perfect replacement for #Eurovision2020 — ThePaizleyBowtie (@TBowtie) March 19, 2020

The one everyone is after x pic.twitter.com/mcpfxvj33V — Warren Genders (@WarrenGenders) March 19, 2020

I genuinely cheered. It was like when spiderman rocked up in civil war. — Rees Finlay but in mad max clobber🎭 (@reesytime) March 19, 2020

This person didn’t like it, which made us like it even more.

Can’t believe I sat to the end of that waiting for a punchline. I guess I’m missing something but it seems like a load of professional comedians just randomly inserted the word ‘bastard’ into a song and it’s hilarious apparently? ‘You call this comedy?’ pic.twitter.com/esQWxoFeTp — TheWizardOfIce (@TheWizardOfIce1) March 19, 2020

READ MORE

Bad day? This compilation of Sean Bean saying ‘bastard’ will help

AND STILL MORE

Joe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss to right a wrong and we really like his style

Source Twitter @joelycett