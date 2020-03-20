A critical care nurse’s desperate message to hoarders shows the human consequence of selfishness

We’ve all seen the empty supermarket shelves over the last week or so, either up close and personal or in the many online images.

We’ve even enjoyed some of the jokes about the lack of toilet roll and pasta, etc., but this clip of a nurse shortly after her shift in critical care ended has really brought home one of the important consequences of people buying more than they really need.

Her heartbreaking video has been widely shared, and everybody has had the same visceral response.

Deborah Meaden had a message about that style of shopping.

Couldn’t agree more.

Source BBC Yorkshire Image BBC Yorkshire, @purzlbaum on Unsplash