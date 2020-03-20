A critical care nurse’s desperate message to hoarders shows the human consequence of selfishness

We’ve all seen the empty supermarket shelves over the last week or so, either up close and personal or in the many online images.

We’ve even enjoyed some of the jokes about the lack of toilet roll and pasta, etc., but this clip of a nurse shortly after her shift in critical care ended has really brought home one of the important consequences of people buying more than they really need.

Critical care nurse Dawn has pleaded for the public to "stop it" after being faced with empty supermarket shelves following a 48-hour shift. pic.twitter.com/1sQHM2U5Ba — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) March 19, 2020

Her heartbreaking video has been widely shared, and everybody has had the same visceral response.

Critical care nurse faced with empty shelves after 48 hour shift.

There is no problem except the one you are creating. Just fucking stop it you morons. #StopHoarding #CoronaCrisis pic.twitter.com/HMUCXD9neK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 20, 2020

A critical care nurse in tears after 48 hours of work. As a country we emptied the stores. Now those who need it most have nothing. Panic buying is hurting our society! Stop it now‼️ pic.twitter.com/7IcVsMJHWt — Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 19, 2020

This is deeply upsetting… A critical care nurse in tears, left without food as her local supermarket runs out WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS? Of all the countries in midst of a crisis, I thought Britain would be least likely to do this – yet here we are STOP IT 👊🏻 via @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/5uwOT2ZHsp — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 19, 2020

#StopHoarding This makes me so mad as I have the same problem here – there is nothing left! Greedy, selfish people who couldnt give a damn about anyone else. https://t.co/o44V5SRllg — Meriel (@MerielMyers) March 20, 2020

Ok you hoarding bastards look what your greed is causing.. Mother F*****G Arseholes 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/LdyP3LrsYe — Ahsan Akhter (@LeagueOfTraders) March 19, 2020

Deborah Meaden had a message about that style of shopping.

Stop calling it panic buying. It’s Selfish buying! Just watched a Critical Care Nurse on the news finished shift and can’t get food. Really upsetting. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 19, 2020

Couldn’t agree more.

