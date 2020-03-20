Bec Hill has made a 20-second flipchart of coronavirus advice and it’s a game changer

We’ve seen a lot of advice about handwashing over the last couple of weeks, but none of it has been quite as creative as that provided by comedian Bec Hill, who used her amazing talent for making comedy flipcharts to good effect.

Got a new 20 second song for you to sing while washing your hands… pic.twitter.com/mQwPIg5a0I — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) March 19, 2020

See – both entertaining and informative. What more could you want?

Nothing, by the look of people’s reactions.

Brilliant! Turn it up to 11! https://t.co/S9dJkmo8CE — Elon Musketeer (@comrad_fu) March 19, 2020

This is just what I needed.

Have got the serious giggles now 😂 https://t.co/fqkpdVRoEA — Lou Rudkin (@lourudkin) March 19, 2020

Bec Hill is a genius. https://t.co/kYWK5Q8085 — Mithuna Yoganathan (@Looking_glass_u) March 19, 2020

David Frew put it succinctly.

EXCELLENT ! Not only in keeping with Bec's previous canon, but also topical, factual and helpful ! https://t.co/VBzOxpv3MJ — David Frew (@Dr_Von2) March 19, 2020

We concur. Now, go and wash your hands.

READ MORE

Bec Hill’s misheard lyrics animation is creative comedy gold

Source Bec Hill Image Bec Hill, YouTube