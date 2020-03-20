Bec Hill has made a 20-second flipchart of coronavirus advice and it’s a game changer

We’ve seen a lot of advice about handwashing over the last couple of weeks, but none of it has been quite as creative as that provided by comedian Bec Hill, who used her amazing talent for making comedy flipcharts to good effect.

See – both entertaining and informative. What more could you want?

Nothing, by the look of people’s reactions.

David Frew put it succinctly.

We concur. Now, go and wash your hands.

Source Bec Hill Image Bec Hill, YouTube