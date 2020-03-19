“Trying to get old people to stay in” is the funny but frustrating truth

It’s a bit tricky keeping up with the coronavirus prevention advice, beyond washing your hands for 20 seconds several times a day, keeping them away from your face, and social distancing.

In addition to that, people showing coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate for seven days, and their household should self-isolate for 14 days. The main aim is to stop vulnerable people from contracting the illness, with the immune-compromised and elderly being the most at-risk.

But, have you tried to get an old person to self-isolate? It’s not easy, as this sketch by stand-up comedian Ignacio Lopez demonstrates.

Trying to get old people to stay in. 😷😩😂 pic.twitter.com/PAWVM0R0U0 — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) March 17, 2020

We’ll let you into a secret – both parts were played by Ignacio. We know! He’s a master of disguise.

People found the scenario all too relatable.

I can relate to this, it's like my Polish

Mum😂😂😂 https://t.co/yoIHnmSbtC — I'm a Gherkin short of a pickle Jar! (@AnyaSzczytowska) March 17, 2020

I ran some supplies to my parents' house this morning: just a few bits that they couldn't get over their way due to shelf-stripping idiots. They're in their 70s, and self-isolating. As soon as I arrived,

"Are you coming in for a coffee before you go?"

What??? — The Marshland Wanderer (@MarshlandThe) March 18, 2020

We wholeheartedly agree with this comment from @chicinlondon1.

Just what we need for the moment. A good laugh 😂 — chic-in-london (@chicinlondon1) March 17, 2020

