“Trying to get old people to stay in” is the funny but frustrating truth

It’s a bit tricky keeping up with the coronavirus prevention advice, beyond washing your hands for 20 seconds several times a day, keeping them away from your face, and social distancing.

In addition to that, people showing coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate for seven days, and their household should self-isolate for 14 days. The main aim is to stop vulnerable people from contracting the illness, with the immune-compromised and elderly being the most at-risk.

But, have you tried to get an old person to self-isolate? It’s not easy, as this sketch by stand-up comedian Ignacio Lopez demonstrates.

We’ll let you into a secret – both parts were played by Ignacio. We know! He’s a master of disguise.

People found the scenario all too relatable.

We wholeheartedly agree with this comment from @chicinlondon1.

