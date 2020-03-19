This unfortunate Daily Mail headline about Susanna Reid can be read two ways and it’s cheered us up a bit
Unfortunate newspaper headline of the day goes to the Daily Mail with this effort about Mother’s Day and Susanna Reid.
I know we are all grasping for easy solutions but this seems unfair on @susannareid100. pic.twitter.com/CVl6BiRLhl
— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 19, 2020
Haha.
I’m happy to do it for the mums ♥️ https://t.co/3EcCqn0Vgi
— Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 19, 2020
Source @StigAbell