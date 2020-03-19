This restaurant’s email about coronavirus suffered an unfortunate but very funny auto correction

Spare a thought for the good people of The Spice Restaurant who unfortunately have had to temporarily close as a result of the government’s coronavirus advice.

Not only that, the message they sent customers suffered a most unfortunate auto correction.

‘My auntie’s local restaurant emailed her this,’ said @hannahchrstina on Twitter.

I’m sorry, you’re WHAT?

Looking forward to drinking and eating out to excess once this is all over.

Source Twitter @hannahchrstina Image Tripadvisor