A supermassive black hole has been unusually active – 8 darkly comic reactions

Step aside Covid-19, there’s a new bully in the playground, and it’s a big one.

The Supermassive Black Hole at The Centre of Our Galaxy Is Becoming More Active https://t.co/dEkDpFBq2i — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) March 17, 2020

The supermassive black hole, or Sagittarius A* to its friends, has been getting livelier, according to the scientists who have been monitoring it.

At 26,000 light-years away, it’s not going to cause the Earth any trouble, but that didn’t stop Twitter having a bit of fun with it.

1.

NOT NOW, SUPERMASSIVE BLACK HOLE. https://t.co/jXs9Z0ISAS — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 17, 2020

2.

In other news: Smaug has woken up, and he's really pissed. https://t.co/n4BPjoD4fI — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 17, 2020

3.

2020 is full of good news https://t.co/gyUKObFtVM — Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) March 17, 2020

4.

Sagittarius A has had enough of our bullshit https://t.co/qDV5zkvCKW — Shannon Stirone 💀 (@shannonmstirone) March 17, 2020

5.

Your Mums Supermassive Hole Is Becoming More Active https://t.co/IObHb6tVrc — hello (@ermMAYBE) March 17, 2020

6.

OK I have *definitely* seen this movie… https://t.co/J5q6s8vqZr — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 17, 2020

7.

Muse are still shit though. https://t.co/wyK7pkLyRl — Acid Grandads (@AcidGrandads) March 17, 2020

8.

Our technological overloads are really ramping up the simulation now. https://t.co/YCU7ioSdUQ — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) March 17, 2020

Andy Oakley was certain there was more to the news than just a few extra x-ray flares.

I'm not a religious man but if Ireland shuttling pubs on St. Patrick's day wasn't enough of a clue God has really chosen to up the ante now 🙄 — Andy Oakley (@DasOakster) March 17, 2020

But, let’s face it – we’re probably all a little bit Team Black Hole, like Dan Hett.

tbh at this point I think I'm pro supermassive back hole https://t.co/4eCNSMcCrU — Dan Hett (@danhett) March 17, 2020

