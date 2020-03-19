A supermassive black hole has been unusually active – 8 darkly comic reactions
Step aside Covid-19, there’s a new bully in the playground, and it’s a big one.
The Supermassive Black Hole at The Centre of Our Galaxy Is Becoming More Active https://t.co/dEkDpFBq2i
— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) March 17, 2020
The supermassive black hole, or Sagittarius A* to its friends, has been getting livelier, according to the scientists who have been monitoring it.
At 26,000 light-years away, it’s not going to cause the Earth any trouble, but that didn’t stop Twitter having a bit of fun with it.
1.
NOT NOW, SUPERMASSIVE BLACK HOLE. https://t.co/jXs9Z0ISAS
— Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 17, 2020
2.
In other news: Smaug has woken up, and he's really pissed. https://t.co/n4BPjoD4fI
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 17, 2020
3.
2020 is full of good news https://t.co/gyUKObFtVM
— Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) March 17, 2020
4.
Sagittarius A has had enough of our bullshit https://t.co/qDV5zkvCKW
— Shannon Stirone 💀 (@shannonmstirone) March 17, 2020
5.
Your Mums Supermassive Hole Is Becoming More Active https://t.co/IObHb6tVrc
— hello (@ermMAYBE) March 17, 2020
6.
OK I have *definitely* seen this movie… https://t.co/J5q6s8vqZr
— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 17, 2020
7.
Muse are still shit though. https://t.co/wyK7pkLyRl
— Acid Grandads (@AcidGrandads) March 17, 2020
8.
Our technological overloads are really ramping up the simulation now. https://t.co/YCU7ioSdUQ
— Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) March 17, 2020
Andy Oakley was certain there was more to the news than just a few extra x-ray flares.
I'm not a religious man but if Ireland shuttling pubs on St. Patrick's day wasn't enough of a clue God has really chosen to up the ante now 🙄
— Andy Oakley (@DasOakster) March 17, 2020
But, let’s face it – we’re probably all a little bit Team Black Hole, like Dan Hett.
tbh at this point I think I'm pro supermassive back hole https://t.co/4eCNSMcCrU
— Dan Hett (@danhett) March 17, 2020
Source Science Alert Image ESO