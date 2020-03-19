People love the story of this hero dog who came to the rescue of its human
Hero dog of this week or very possibly any week is this tale shared on Reddit in response to the question whether you’d give 5 years of your life to your dog and why.
‘Holy shit this literally made me cry. I fucking LOVE dogs man.’ GoonNL2
‘I’m not crying you’re crying!’ NoobAck
Source Reddit u/GallowBoob
Image Pixabay