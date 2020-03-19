Not even desperation can persuade shoppers to buy these 16 also-rans

If you’ve set foot in a supermarket recently, you may have been reminded of the aftermath of a locust swarm, or the chocolate aisle the day before Easter.

There are no toilet rolls, no pasta, no bread and not a tin of beans, spaghetti or soup in sight.

Some stuff, however, is still unwanted – even in a crisis.

I am insanely fascinated by what gets left on the shelves. Anyone got any good pics/examples?? — Amelia Tait (@ameliargh) March 18, 2020

This is @gavinnes' favourite cereal. He didn't know whether to feel relieved or insulted. pic.twitter.com/IwGwiz7dis — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) March 18, 2020

People have limits when it comes to biscuit choices. pic.twitter.com/7rXfsG9nDk — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 18, 2020

The audacity of this pic.twitter.com/kqJfnqCEzC — the magical mister misophieles (@SophLouiseHall) March 18, 2020

There may be a pandemic, but nobody feels like honey & mustard chicken tonight. pic.twitter.com/hQaEtlpEC4 — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) March 18, 2020

These are two adjacent aisles in Lee Green Sainsbury, SE London, yesterday. One is ‘Canned Food’. The other is ‘World Food’, most of which is canned (or in jars). Spot the difference. Even when they’re panicking they’re xenophobes. pic.twitter.com/oW5KrG1Cfr — Matthew Bailey (@DabberMatt) March 18, 2020

Can't wash ya hands but we have your vaginas sorted! pic.twitter.com/k5NQ4cpAWp — Danielle Heap (@DanielleHeap) March 18, 2020

