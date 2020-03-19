Nigel Farage used coronavirus to fuel his racist agenda – these are the only 5 replies you need

One consequence of coronavirus is that people – not everyone, but lots of people – have been looking out for each other and helping neighbours where they can.

And then there’s Nigel Farage, who used the global pandemic to fuel his racist agenda. Of course he did!

It really is about time we all said it. China caused this nightmare. Period. https://t.co/9zSVEqnM2J — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 18, 2020

And here are the only 5 replies you need.

It really is about time we all said it. Farage exploits this nightmare to score cheap racist points. Period. https://t.co/sRM1a6bOxW — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 19, 2020

Yeah, the best response to a global pandemic is obviously racism. That will *really* help protect vulnerable people and keep communities safe… https://t.co/uzFiFFlJNH — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) March 18, 2020

Like flies to 💩 people like Farage are drawn to crises like these. Barely containing their glee they find whatever angle they can to try and drive a wedge between us. It’s awful but it’s high time the rest of us organised and beat them at their own game. pic.twitter.com/CdKZXg5uUg — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) March 18, 2020

.@Nigel_Farage is there anything you won't use to stir up hatred against the 'foreigner'? #COVID19 is a global pandemic. People are dying. To beat it, the whole world needs to work together. Please, for once, keep your hateful, xenophobic garbage to yourself. https://t.co/defUZJVyTk — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 18, 2020

For almost a decade Farage has tried, with growing desperation to shake Britain off and break America. He's now desperate and probably senses that Trump's days are numbered and to that end he's started deploying full frontal Americanisms. pic.twitter.com/3MMMDHlCQ5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 18, 2020

Farage wasn’t alone, of course, Trump – with his insistence on calling coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus’ – foremost among them.

It's like there's a bat signal for 'anti-Chinese racism'.

They're all at it now. I'm old enough to remember when getting closer to China was a 'reason' to leave the EU. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 18, 2020

Only one question remains.

Is there any cure for Nigel Farage? https://t.co/mWTfr1QMiM — Katy (@Katy60891492) March 18, 2020

READ MORE

The 9 funniest reactions to Bono writing a coronavirus ballad