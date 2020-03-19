People are still managing to joke about the coronavirus – our 17 favourites
If ever there were an occasion to use #scenes, it’s the state of the coronavirus response, with UK schools closing from the end of Friday, public examinations called off and *checks notes* Olympic officials insisting the games will go ahead. Spoiler alert – they won’t.
As always, it’s vital to give your stress a break and have a laugh instead, so here are the newest funny coronavirus tweets for us all to enjoy.
1.
Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine. Newton invented calculus. I just sent an email that ended 'Best regarbs'.
— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) March 18, 2020
2.
It's my birthday in FOUR DAYS.
I know it's a cliché, but if I could have ANYTHING at all and I DO know this is impossible, it would be for all of the sick people on planet earth to send me a bottle of wine. x
— Cap'n Ben Homewood (@capnbobfrapples) March 17, 2020
3.
Me: I'm homeschooling the kids but can you look after them between 5 and 8?
Wife: Yeah of course
Me: Awesome *turns on Xbox* I'll take over when they're 9
— Jon (@ArfMeasures) March 18, 2020
4.
5.
Quartantine:
Day 1: I have bought many groceries. I am prepared for months of isolation
Day 2: I have eaten all groceries and will need to return to the store
Day 3: I have eaten all groceries and will need to return to the store
Day 4: I have eaten all groceries and will nee
— Michael, Quarantine Edition 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) March 17, 2020
6.
Me: *coming out of my house two months from now, squinting into the light*
Neighbor: how was your quarantine?
Me: quarantine?
— Dropped Mike (@rebrafsim) March 17, 2020
7.
Side effect of quarantine is it's really hard to end phone calls. Twice today I almost said "okay I have to run" before realizing there is nowhere to run to
— Jeff Kasanoff (@JeffKasanoff) March 18, 2020
8.
Boris: ‘People are making heroic efforts to comply!’
Boris’ Dad: I’m off down the pub.
They’re such characters!
In the sense that it would be inordinately preferable if they were FICTIONAL. pic.twitter.com/BkOyrKUnA3
— Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 18, 2020
9.
Airlines in 2019: Your baggage is 1kg over? That’ll be $150. And no you can’t sit next to your wife, idiot.
Airlines in 2020: hewwow 😇 wemeber us? we’ve got a favour to ask 🥺🥺🥺
— Bea_ker (@bea_ker) March 18, 2020
10.
Joker: hey can you not punch me? yanno, social distancing haha
Batman: *pulls out batarangs*
Joker: ohhh are those sanitized?
Batman: ugh you know we really shouldn’t even be out in Gotham
Joker: oh I just needed eggs lol
Batman: me too!
[both eye last carton]
— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 18, 2020