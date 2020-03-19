People are still managing to joke about the coronavirus – our 17 favourites

If ever there were an occasion to use #scenes, it’s the state of the coronavirus response, with UK schools closing from the end of Friday, public examinations called off and *checks notes* Olympic officials insisting the games will go ahead. Spoiler alert – they won’t.

As always, it’s vital to give your stress a break and have a laugh instead, so here are the newest funny coronavirus tweets for us all to enjoy.

1.

Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine. Newton invented calculus. I just sent an email that ended 'Best regarbs'. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) March 18, 2020

2.

It's my birthday in FOUR DAYS.

I know it's a cliché, but if I could have ANYTHING at all and I DO know this is impossible, it would be for all of the sick people on planet earth to send me a bottle of wine. x — Cap'n Ben Homewood (@capnbobfrapples) March 17, 2020

3.

Me: I'm homeschooling the kids but can you look after them between 5 and 8? Wife: Yeah of course Me: Awesome *turns on Xbox* I'll take over when they're 9 — Jon (@ArfMeasures) March 18, 2020

4.



Via

5.

Quartantine: Day 1: I have bought many groceries. I am prepared for months of isolation Day 2: I have eaten all groceries and will need to return to the store Day 3: I have eaten all groceries and will need to return to the store Day 4: I have eaten all groceries and will nee — Michael, Quarantine Edition 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) March 17, 2020

6.

Me: *coming out of my house two months from now, squinting into the light* Neighbor: how was your quarantine? Me: quarantine? — Dropped Mike (@rebrafsim) March 17, 2020

7.

Side effect of quarantine is it's really hard to end phone calls. Twice today I almost said "okay I have to run" before realizing there is nowhere to run to — Jeff Kasanoff (@JeffKasanoff) March 18, 2020

8.

Boris: ‘People are making heroic efforts to comply!’ Boris’ Dad: I’m off down the pub. They’re such characters!

In the sense that it would be inordinately preferable if they were FICTIONAL. pic.twitter.com/BkOyrKUnA3 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 18, 2020

9.

Airlines in 2019: Your baggage is 1kg over? That’ll be $150. And no you can’t sit next to your wife, idiot.

Airlines in 2020: hewwow 😇 wemeber us? we’ve got a favour to ask 🥺🥺🥺 — Bea_ker (@bea_ker) March 18, 2020

10.