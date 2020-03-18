“Where’s Wally? – The Coronavirus Edition” is a little bit easier than usual

With most affected areas following at least some form of quarantine, normally packed areas are all but deserted.

The phenomenon has inspired this “new edition” of Where’s Wally? It’s a lot easier than it usually is.

Perfect for when you want to enjoy a puzzle, but don’t have much time.

Here’s how Redditors responded to u/SalazerRED‘s post.

Someone had this to say to Wally – or “Waldo”, because they’re American.

Excellent advice.

READ MORE

This prank with a Where’s Wally book is a work of evil genius

Source r/Funny Image r/Funny