“Where’s Wally? – The Coronavirus Edition” is a little bit easier than usual
With most affected areas following at least some form of quarantine, normally packed areas are all but deserted.
NYC 2:30 am – Times Square is a ghost town #NYCLockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TUJ72NxxWj
— [Andy/Spain] (@andyspain) March 18, 2020
Picture of Pope walking deserted streets of Rome today to pray at a famous crucifix, said to have saved Romans from the 1522 plague. Vatican Media pic pic.twitter.com/DRDvgBrpM3
— Delia Gallagher (@deliacnn) March 15, 2020
The phenomenon has inspired this “new edition” of Where’s Wally? It’s a lot easier than it usually is.
Perfect for when you want to enjoy a puzzle, but don’t have much time.
Here’s how Redditors responded to u/SalazerRED‘s post.
Someone had this to say to Wally – or “Waldo”, because they’re American.
Excellent advice.
