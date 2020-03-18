This tale of 2 people fighting over the last toilet roll has a very pleasing plot twist

This take of toilet roll stockpiling, American style, has a very pleasing plot twist.

‘Genuinely made me smile,’ says makeucryalot over on Reddit.

And we liked this comment which is totally on the button.

‘Any other point in history and this story sounds like the rantings of a lunatic.’ bruteski226

Source Reddit u/makeucryalot