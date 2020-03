There’s not a lot of sport going on right now as a result of coronavirus. And this local newspaper’s back page totally nails it.

My local newspaper has jokes …’ writes Televsion over on Reddit.

And our favourite comment.

‘Finally! More tissue paper!’ NIQUARIOUS

READ MORE

‘One of the best responses to “coronavirus won’t kill me why should I care?” I’ve seen yet’

Source Reddit u/Televsion