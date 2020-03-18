This Londoner’s NSFW take on coronavirus is very funny and totally on-point
If NHS videos were directed by Guy Ritchie, they might look a tiny bit like this.
An elderly Londoner lady, speaks out about corona:
Warning: Her lingua franca is arguably, a tad exotic. pic.twitter.com/HdDQgVPqPX
— Dr James Kent (@DrJamesKent3) March 16, 2020
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
I’m not sure how you got footage of my Nan but I’m glad others are benefitting from her wisdom
— Debenhams Woodbridge-Brock (@Wessex_Gent) March 17, 2020
That was an official statement by the Peckham and Camberwell Health Authority.
— Matov (@BrexitMatov) March 16, 2020
There’s omething about older london ladies saying the word ‘Facking’ or ‘Fakkin’
— scatpep (@scatpep54) March 16, 2020
She’s brilliant 😂 and right
— diddles (@diddlywiddly) March 16, 2020
READ MORE
Simply 9 funny pictures about stockpiling and self-isolation to make your day better
Source @DrJamesKent3