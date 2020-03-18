This joke was made all the better by so many people not getting it

Sometimes a good joke becomes a very good joke thanks to all the people lining up not to get it.

And this is a classic case in point.

In breaking news moments like this, there should be a type of podcast you can listen to in real time, easily accessible for free. — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) 4 March 2020

Just take a look at all these.

You are describing radio, BTW — tyson brown (@mtysonbro) March 4, 2020

Wouldn’t that just be a radio station? — Misplaced Sidekick (@tvsheaha) March 4, 2020

That's called radio. — Luís Martins (@lfmartins) March 6, 2020

There is. We call it RADIO. — Scott Foens (@sfoens) March 4, 2020

Well, you get the idea. And apologies to anyone who was on in the joke and it just doesn’t look like it.

READ MORE

15 times when someone not getting the joke was as funny as the original joke

Source Reddit u/Hailie_G