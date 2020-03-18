This ‘conservative woman’ is refusing to ‘cower like a dog in a kennel’ (AKA self-isolate) – only 5 replies you need

As the country and the world tries to get to grips with coronavirus, one thing we can all do to help is self-isolate as soon as we – or a member of our family – shows symptoms of coronavirus.

Not everyone’s keen on doing it though, especially someone called Laura Perrins who, it says here, is a former barrister and co-editor of The Conservative Woman.

To save you the trouble of reading what she wrote, here’s a bit of it.

‘If you want to know what a Godless, meek and weak society looks like, mark 2020 in your calendar.

‘But people will die, I hear you shout. We all die. We are not entitled to immortality. I’ll take my chances, as I’d rather die as a freeborn citizen doing the things that freeborn citizens do, than cower like a dog in a kennel because the Government has ordered me to do so. I won’t do it.

‘It is coming up to 80 years since the Blitz and I keep hearing the Blitz spirit is coming back. Is this really what the British public did in 1940 – squabble over toilet paper and stop going to the pub, when actual bombs were falling on their actual heads?

Is this what British manhood did – say yes, Mr Prime Minister, whatever you say Mr Prime Minister, I’ll hide in my bedroom for 14 days because I have a cough? Or did they get on the boats and bring those soldiers back from Dunkirk?’

Well, you get the idea. And these are the only 5 responses you need.

Oh, and this.

