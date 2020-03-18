This ‘conservative woman’ refuses to ‘cower like a dog in a kennel’ (AKA self-isolate) – only 5 replies you need

As the country and the world tries to get to grips with coronavirus, one thing we can all do to help is self-isolate as soon as we – or a member of our family – shows symptoms of coronavirus.

Not everyone’s keen on doing it though, especially someone called Laura Perrins who, it says here, is a former barrister and co-editor of The Conservative Woman.

I’d rather die as a freeborn citizen doing the things that freeborn citizens do, than cower like a dog in a kennel because the Government has ordered me to do so. I won’t do it. https://t.co/Snb0uFNeSZ via @theconwom — Laura Perrins (@LPerrins) March 18, 2020

To save you the trouble of reading what she wrote, here’s a bit of it.

‘If you want to know what a Godless, meek and weak society looks like, mark 2020 in your calendar. ‘But people will die, I hear you shout. We all die. We are not entitled to immortality. I’ll take my chances, as I’d rather die as a freeborn citizen doing the things that freeborn citizens do, than cower like a dog in a kennel because the Government has ordered me to do so. I won’t do it. ‘It is coming up to 80 years since the Blitz and I keep hearing the Blitz spirit is coming back. Is this really what the British public did in 1940 – squabble over toilet paper and stop going to the pub, when actual bombs were falling on their actual heads? Is this what British manhood did – say yes, Mr Prime Minister, whatever you say Mr Prime Minister, I’ll hide in my bedroom for 14 days because I have a cough? Or did they get on the boats and bring those soldiers back from Dunkirk?’

Well, you get the idea. And these are the only 5 responses you need.

Laura, I'm trying to rein in my natural propensity to call people out but this is quite frankly the stupidest thing I've ever seen you write. It's also very, very dangerous and irresponsible. You have a family I believe and you will also be putting them and others at risk. — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 18, 2020

You really wrote the words "RIP Europe" over washing your hands and staying inside for a bit lmao — 👏🧼👍 k a t i e 👏🧼👍 (@supermathskid) March 18, 2020

What the hell is wrong with you? Stay safe and I hope nobody you care about comes to any harm. And if you become symptomatic, stay away from the rest of us. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 18, 2020

You're young and healthy. You'll be fine. What you mean is that you'd rather pass the virus on to other people who might die rather than be a bit inconvenienced for a while. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 18, 2020

Oh, and this.

Selfish conservative!? Who knew — Jack Duncan🌹 (@JackDunc1) March 18, 2020

