Someone suggested people really want to see the Queen, but – well, they don’t

People are really rallying around to try and boost the morale of their fellow self-isolators – if that’s not an oxymoron.

They’re sharing jokes, live-broadcasting performances and singing out of windows – although that last one might not be as uplifting as you’d think, depending on the song or the singer. A professional tenor singing Nessun Dorma on an Italian balcony is very different to Karen out the back singing Baby Shark for three hours straight.

Author and Political Editor of The Times, Tim Shipman, had his own idea of what might raise morale.

He makes a good point. Most of us wake up in the morning, check in on the virus stats, see if we’ve still got a job and say “I wish I could see Her Maj.”

These reactions say it far more eloquently than we ever could.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Writer Tom Jamieson had a point to make about the Queen.

Looks like that’s the plan.

Is it considered a coronavirus risk to kiss the monarch’s arse?

Source Tim Shipman Image The Telegraph, Graham Norton Show