Someone suggested people really want to see the Queen, but – well, they don’t

People are really rallying around to try and boost the morale of their fellow self-isolators – if that’s not an oxymoron.

They’re sharing jokes, live-broadcasting performances and singing out of windows – although that last one might not be as uplifting as you’d think, depending on the song or the singer. A professional tenor singing Nessun Dorma on an Italian balcony is very different to Karen out the back singing Baby Shark for three hours straight.

Author and Political Editor of The Times, Tim Shipman, had his own idea of what might raise morale.

I think the one person the nation probably would like to hear from is the Queen — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 17, 2020

He makes a good point. Most of us wake up in the morning, check in on the virus stats, see if we’ve still got a job and say “I wish I could see Her Maj.”

These reactions say it far more eloquently than we ever could.

RT if you’d rather hear from Cher. https://t.co/KVo8ktLxSx — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 17, 2020

Unless she's managed to whip up a vaccine in her spare time or plans to donate some of her wealth to help people whose livelihoods just disappeared, I couldn't give a rat's perineum what she has to say. https://t.co/71e94uPgrs — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 17, 2020

Grovel, grovel, flatter … knighthood welcome … unctuous … scrape … bow. https://t.co/B3XLgXJlbR — Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) March 17, 2020

When you self-isolate so hard you enter a different dimension https://t.co/GKRk9qLreh — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel) March 17, 2020

Why? Why the fuck would you think that? — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 17, 2020

I was just thinking when this forelock tugging fuckery would raise its head. We're seen plenty of the "spirit of the blitz" pish but the "We need the Queen to lead us through this crisis" wabbery has been sorely absent https://t.co/22rkMwouMR — Jim (@Barcajim3) March 17, 2020

World renowned scientists, virologists, biologists, yes please… a foosty old wummin in a diamond encrusted hat sitting at a golden piano, not so much. — Gillian🦄 #CyberMidge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GillianSproule) March 17, 2020

Writer Tom Jamieson had a point to make about the Queen.

She’s 93, get her on the sofa in her leisure crown with a box set of Bergerac & a couple of gins and leave her the fuck alone https://t.co/k1RBFOtHAI — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) March 17, 2020

Looks like that’s the plan.

As always an example to the nation: God save the Queen https://t.co/N7egXeDzXD — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) March 17, 2020

Is it considered a coronavirus risk to kiss the monarch’s arse?

