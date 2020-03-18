Question Time is temporarily ditching the audience – 7 biting responses

With the experts now advising people to avoid all non-essential contact with others, the BBC’s political panel show, Question Time, decided it couldn’t risk the health of its audience – presumably because half of them have important EDL marches coming up.

Here’s how they made the announcement.

Question Time will continue without studio audience during coronavirus outbreakhttps://t.co/QlU3eX7fiR — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 17, 2020

Having been receiving increasing criticism, recently, for the partisan nature of the audience, it wasn’t exactly devastating to the public.

1.

Not a great sign when a pandemic actually improves your show pic.twitter.com/U06kCclaqg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 17, 2020

2.

The word ‘lose’ is doing a fucking huge amount of heavy lifting here. pic.twitter.com/q3r2dsArwL — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 17, 2020

3.

Next week: No panel

The week after: A dishevelled Fiona Bruce, in her darkened home, wordlessly cleaning her fingernails with a kitchen knife. https://t.co/KjTiUczxm0 — Andrew R (@ExcelPope) March 17, 2020

4.

Even far right gatherings are being shut down https://t.co/57hOfoMxKQ — Ed Poole (@edwardpoole1975) March 17, 2020

5.

All we need to do now is get rid of the panellists and the host and we've cracked it. https://t.co/jYLNb92SBK — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 17, 2020

6.

"Okay, our first question on the telephone, we have Tommy R from Luton, Tommy, what's your question?" "Hi Fiona, I was just wanted to ask the panel if we should bring in the army to shoot foreigners and communists?" https://t.co/H9hLBXFr1l — Jack Saundrs ❤🖤 (@jack_saundrs) March 17, 2020

7.

The only genuine coronavirus upside I can think of is that by as early as next week, BBC Question Time could be audience free. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 16, 2020

Of course, the usually mobile programme will broadcast from one location, now that it has no need to host an audience.

Apparently #bbcquestiontime is looking for a permanent home during the crisis. Obviously it should be broadcast from #cchq you know, cut out the interfering plebs who obfuscate the message. — Dean Williamson (@ButchTwizzles) March 17, 2020

Empire editor, Chris Hewitt pointed out why the lack of fresh audience members probably won’t matter.

I would have assumed they'd stockpiled enough gammon to last the next few months. https://t.co/Ni6kwDXS94 — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) March 17, 2020

