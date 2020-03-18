Piers Morgan defended Donald Trump calling coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus’ and the internet was happy to put him right

Here’s Piers Morgan defending his pal Donald Trump’s use of the phrase ‘Chinese Virus’ to describe coronavirus.

Not like Morgan to take the contrary position. Anyway, there were lots of people on Twitter willing and able to answer his question.

That’s not to say that Morgan wasn’t without his supporters.

Simultaneously making everyone else’s point for them, you might think.

