Our 18 favourite funny takes on the latest coronavirus news

With rolling 24-hour news, daily updates from the government, and Maureen on Facebook’s hot takes about suspicious-looking Russians and the spread of 5G, it’s no wonder that we’re all coronavirus-obsessed.

Luckily, although the media feeds in a nightmare, social media processes it into jokes – and here are our favourites.

1.

Omg I love my new snake skin gloves, oh wait that’s just my new hand skin washing them 17,000 times a day. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 17, 2020

2.

You realize how isolated you have been when a world pandemic happens and you need to make almost zero changes to your lifestyle — Bruno Lemos (@brunolemos) March 14, 2020

3.

The government is telling people not to travel, go to theatres, cinemas, pubs or clubs. Got to be honest, it hurts that during a worsening pandemic it's seen as extreme measures to tell people to adopt my normal routine. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 16, 2020

4.

‘Government plan puts one million pub, bar and restaurant jobs at risk’ say experts, but on the other hand insurance companies will be ok, so swings and roundabouts. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 17, 2020

5.

Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don't know what to do about her. — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020

6.

Obviously, however long the quarantine, however great the temptation, however desperate the urge, please don’t write a novel about it. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 17, 2020

7.

Top Tip For Self-Isolation:

When several people are living in the same house, try to stay apart as much as possible by spreading yourselves between the lounge, dining room, great hall, drawing room, library, billiard room, etc.#StayHomeChallenge #ResignBorisJohnson — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 17, 2020

8.

Make washing your hands more exciting by pretending they are two giant octopuses wrestling each other to the death (while you sing happy birthday to them). — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 17, 2020

9.