Not everywhere can handle Italian-style community singing – the Daily Show proved it
Like the rest of us, the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah saw the many clips of quarantined Italians singing their hearts out, and he was inspired.
Unlike the rest of us, however, he decided to give it a go in his neighbourhood – which happens to be New York.
@thedailyshow
When you’re inspired by Italy but live in New York ##TheDailyShow ##foryoupage ##fyp ##lifeathome ##coronavirus
That’s pretty much how we expected it to go, to be fair.
One person thought the reaction would be the same in Germany.
They may have a point.
Deutschland in Quarantäne 😂 #COVID19deutschland pic.twitter.com/lbj7pa2Zar
— Gedankenwirrwarr (@Gedankenspliss) March 14, 2020
Source The Daily Show Image The Daily Show