Not everywhere can handle Italian-style community singing – the Daily Show proved it

Like the rest of us, the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah saw the many clips of quarantined Italians singing their hearts out, and he was inspired.

Unlike the rest of us, however, he decided to give it a go in his neighbourhood – which happens to be New York.

That’s pretty much how we expected it to go, to be fair.

One person thought the reaction would be the same in Germany.

They may have a point.

Source The Daily Show Image The Daily Show