The only 5 reactions you need to Boris Johnson’s new “war cabinet”

As the Covid-19 crisis shows no sign of letting up, in most countries at least, Boris Johnson has assembled a crack team of expert ministers to focus its attention on developing strategies to beat the virus and save the economy.

Kind of …

Boris Johnson has set up a five-strong war Cabinet to fight coronavirus. Meets daily, chaired by him, made up by Rishi Sunak, Matt Hancock, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab, plus officials. To be known as ‘C-19’. pic.twitter.com/yMfyVrducU — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) March 17, 2020

A war cabinet is usually cross-party, but that’s not the Tory way, as we saw with Brexit. Apart from almost naming itself after C18, the notorious neo-Nazi organisation, it seems a lot less remarkable than we’d have hoped.

The announcement didn’t exactly cause a collective sigh of relief.

1.

Jesus fucking wept, I'd feel more confident if he put "Take That" in charge…😳 https://t.co/rOMSurH4ih — Tony T 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@shrimptony) March 17, 2020

2.

A yes man

A fuckwit

A coke head

and a bloke who doesn't know what the English channel is, walk into a bar… https://t.co/cE8IiboVDq — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) March 17, 2020

3.

Ah, the plot of that classic Enid Blyton book, ‘Five totally fuck things up’ https://t.co/wsnvFLLPfA — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 17, 2020

4.

Now I know what the ‘c’ stands for. https://t.co/ryqXaV0yUR — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 17, 2020

5.

The 5 horsemen of the crapocalypse. https://t.co/rdvNV6vOE8 — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) March 17, 2020

Neuroscientist and author, Dean Burnett, suggested a call to arms they might like to adopt.

Perhaps not.

