Wellington the penguin exploring Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium will brighten your day

The coronavirus closures and restrictions across many countries are changing our lives for the worse, but we can at least remotely enjoy the liberating effect they’ve had on the rockhopper penguins at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, particularly one named Wellington.

When ABC’s writer and social media manager, Evan McMurry, shared the clip, it went viral, picking up more than 5.5m views in less than ten hours.

The curious little creatures have delighted tweeters, many of whom are now stuck in their own homes and very much in a place to appreciate the value of freedom.

Penguins weren’t the only animals benefiting from a lockdown.

We trust they’ll stop short of trying it with lions.

Source Shedd Aquarium Image Shedd Aquarium