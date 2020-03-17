Wellington the penguin exploring Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium will brighten your day

The coronavirus closures and restrictions across many countries are changing our lives for the worse, but we can at least remotely enjoy the liberating effect they’ve had on the rockhopper penguins at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, particularly one named Wellington.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

When ABC’s writer and social media manager, Evan McMurry, shared the clip, it went viral, picking up more than 5.5m views in less than ten hours.

oh my god, the chicago aquarium closed due to coronavirus, so they let the penguins run around and check out the other exhibits. (staff was present.) pic.twitter.com/YGa8CugymE — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 16, 2020

The curious little creatures have delighted tweeters, many of whom are now stuck in their own homes and very much in a place to appreciate the value of freedom.

I needed this https://t.co/xvU96JmJaj — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 16, 2020

This is amazing https://t.co/fEdH8JlX2O — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) March 16, 2020

They are wandering around in absolute awestruck wonder…why am I crying rn???? https://t.co/AqmOVt2ztJ — Nick Jordan (@themaledaze) March 16, 2020

Penguins weren’t the only animals benefiting from a lockdown.

Oregon Zoo took the baby elephant around the zoo to visit the other animals. pic.twitter.com/c0zEMD6nyG — Chris Hawks (@CHawksRun) March 16, 2020

We trust they’ll stop short of trying it with lions.

READ MORE

Two penguins walk into a bar: a sushi bar – our 7 favourite comments

Source Shedd Aquarium Image Shedd Aquarium