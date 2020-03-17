This weird 3-star review of a vegan bakery got the perfect 5-star response

There’s a subReddit called Insane People on Facebook and this is a classic of the genre, a weird 3-star review of a bakery that went like this.

And if that wasn’t good (weird) enough, it prompted another review for the same bakery, a 5-star take which really rose to the occasion.

‘This reminds of the video with the toaster possessed by satan. It shoots flames out and everything and at the end the lady is asked “so why don’t you throw it out?” And she says “because it makes damn good toast!” I feel like that reasoning applies here too!’ bttrflyr

Wait, what? Here you go (watch until the end) …



Source Reddit u/TheEmpireBuisness