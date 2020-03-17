This incredible flash mob playing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy will give you feelings

To celebrate the 130th anniversary of its founding, the Banco Sabadell in Barcelona organised a flash mob, but not just any flash mob. This was a collaboration between the Vallès Symphony Orchestra, the Lieder, Amics de l’Òpera and Coral Belles Arts choirs, performing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy.

If it doesn’t bring a tear to your eye or a lump to your throat, then we can only conclude you’re dead inside.

It was tweeted out by Classic FM, who have a particular interest in that sort of thing.

Incredible Beethoven 'Ode to Joy' flashmob! 🎻🎺🥁❤️ (📹 Banco Sabadell) pic.twitter.com/irhrphwYE6 — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) March 10, 2020

Writer and director Jay Arnold spotted the post and shared it, boosting its audience and grabbing almost five million views.

Treat yourself to this breathtaking Beethoven 'Ode to Joy' flashmob. Hang in there 🔊 pic.twitter.com/qcDKrREOqv — Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 (@JadedCreative) March 12, 2020

People have been rightly astonished by the extraordinary performance.

stay ..and your spirit will soar ..at this moment it is so important https://t.co/rXPrTANwuE — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 12, 2020

Gardener and author, Monty Don said it in a nutshell.

If this does not fill you with hope and joy at the power of the human spirit then you are lost. Wonderful. https://t.co/KxN1Pref2b — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) March 13, 2020

