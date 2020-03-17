This incredible flash mob playing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy will give you feelings

To celebrate the 130th anniversary of its founding, the Banco Sabadell in Barcelona organised a flash mob, but not just any flash mob. This was a collaboration between the Vallès Symphony Orchestra, the Lieder, Amics de l’Òpera and Coral Belles Arts choirs, performing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy.

If it doesn’t bring a tear to your eye or a lump to your throat, then we can only conclude you’re dead inside.

It was tweeted out by Classic FM, who have a particular interest in that sort of thing.

Writer and director Jay Arnold spotted the post and shared it, boosting its audience and grabbing almost five million views.

People have been rightly astonished by the extraordinary performance.

Gardener and author, Monty Don said it in a nutshell.

READ MORE

There was a Mario Kart flashmob in Westfield Shopping Centre

Source Banco Sabadell Image Banco Sabadell